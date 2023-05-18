Non-stop flight service to Iceland launches at Detroit Metro Airport

Travelers to and from Iceland will have a new non-stop service option at Detroit Metro Airport.

Icelandair officially launched non-stop, seasonal service from Reykjavik, Iceland to Detroit with flights four times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday through October.

The flight from Detroit to Iceland is about six hours. Connections are also available at Icelandair’s Keflavík hub to more than 25 destinations in Iceland, Greenland, the United Kingdom, Scandinavia and Continental Europe. Icelandair passengers can also take a stopover in Iceland for up to 7 nights at no additional airfare, en route to their final destination.

“Icelandair is pleased to offer a refreshing new choice when travelling to Detroit. Our new flights will offer business and leisure travellers more options to and from Iceland and beyond” said Bogi Nils Bogason, president & CEO of Icelandair Group. “These new flights will open the doors for inbound and outbound travelers to make Detroit a relevant gateway in our network, boosting tourism and trade to and from the Motor City. We are excited to help bridge Motown with Europe and look forward to welcoming Detroit aboard.”

“From Detroit Metropolitan Airport, our customers are just five and a half hours away from geothermal pools, stunning views of the northern lights, and active volcanoes,” said Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority. “We’re ready to reintroduce the Midwest to Iceland. We believe nonstop flights to Iceland and the opportunity to connect to other cities throughout Europe are two more reasons travelers will choose DTW.”