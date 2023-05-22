68º

28-year-old killed when shots fired at Camaro, causing it to crash into pole in Detroit

Passenger says someone in Range Rover fired shots at Camaro

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The scene of a shooting and crash on May 22, 2023, in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A 28-year-old man was killed when shots were fired at a Camaro overnight, causing it to crash into a pole in Detroit, officials said.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday, May 22, in the area of Schaefer Highway and West Chicago Street on Detroit’s west side.

Police said a 28-year-old man and another person were inside a Camaro. The second person told police that someone in a Range Rover fired multiple shots at the Camaro, striking the 28-year-old man.

After the shooting, the Camaro crashed into a pole, according to authorities.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead.

No additional information has been revealed. Police continue to investigate.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

