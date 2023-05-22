28-year-old killed when shots fired at Camaro, causing it to crash into pole in Detroit

The scene of a shooting and crash on May 22, 2023, in Detroit.

DETROIT – A 28-year-old man was killed when shots were fired at a Camaro overnight, causing it to crash into a pole in Detroit, officials said.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday, May 22, in the area of Schaefer Highway and West Chicago Street on Detroit’s west side.

Police said a 28-year-old man and another person were inside a Camaro. The second person told police that someone in a Range Rover fired multiple shots at the Camaro, striking the 28-year-old man.

After the shooting, the Camaro crashed into a pole, according to authorities.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead.

No additional information has been revealed. Police continue to investigate.