Cow lassoed while running through traffic in middle of I-75 in Oakland County

Police release video of dramatic cow chase

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Holly Township, Oakland County
Officials capturing a runaway cow on I-75 in Holly Township on May 21, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police released a Western-inspired (music and all!) video of troopers and real-life cowboys capturing a cow that sprinted through traffic on I-75 in Oakland County.

Michigan State Police officials were called at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, May 21, to the northbound lanes of I-75 near Belford Road in Holly Township.

A team of wranglers were trying to rescue a cow that was stuck in a gravel pit on Belford Road, and police were called to the area just in case the cow escaped and ran toward the highway.

When the wranglers tried to capture the cow with horses and four-wheelers, the cow evaded them and entered the northbound lanes of I-75. Troopers stopped traffic in both directions while the wranglers gave chase, eventually capturing the cow and leading it to the median.

Once the cow had been removed from the freeway, traffic returned to normal.

You can see the MSP video of the capture below.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

