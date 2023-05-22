Cow lassoed while running through traffic in middle of I-75 in Oakland County

Officials capturing a runaway cow on I-75 in Holly Township on May 21, 2023.

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police released a Western-inspired (music and all!) video of troopers and real-life cowboys capturing a cow that sprinted through traffic on I-75 in Oakland County.

Michigan State Police officials were called at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, May 21, to the northbound lanes of I-75 near Belford Road in Holly Township.

A team of wranglers were trying to rescue a cow that was stuck in a gravel pit on Belford Road, and police were called to the area just in case the cow escaped and ran toward the highway.

When the wranglers tried to capture the cow with horses and four-wheelers, the cow evaded them and entered the northbound lanes of I-75. Troopers stopped traffic in both directions while the wranglers gave chase, eventually capturing the cow and leading it to the median.

Once the cow had been removed from the freeway, traffic returned to normal.

You can see the MSP video of the capture below.