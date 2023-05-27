Video shows woman expressing concern for her life days before she was killed in Royal Oak Township

New police body cam video shows a woman expressing concern for her life days before she was shot and killed in Royal Oak Township.

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police bodycam video shows a Sterling Heights woman expressing concern for her life two days before her ex-boyfriend allegedly murdered her.

Police arrived at Annie Namou’s home Thursday (May 18).

Officers supervised as Namou’s ex-boyfriend, Gregory Davis, moved his belongings out of their shared home.

Both parties requested officers be there.

“He came here to get his stuff, and I won’t let him in while I’m by myself,” Namou tells the officer in the video.

Namou expressed concern for her life when speaking to the officer.

“I don’t care about the stuff,” Namou said. “I care about me and my life.”

Two days later, Namou, 40, was shot and killed. Davis, 43, was charged with her murder.

In the bodycam video, Namou waited upstairs as officers helped Davis move the boxes to his car. Davis and the officers left without incident.

Before leaving, police told Namou to call 911 if she had any issues, and they’d be there immediately.

Police say Davis shot and killed Namou Saturday (May 20) outside her work at Legends Motors in Royal Oak Township.

According to police, the shooting happened in front of their 10-year-old daughter.

Namou’s daughter was top of mind Friday (May 26) as friends and family gathered at the car dealership to remember their loved one.

Namou had worked at the dealership for 10 years.

“You build that bond of like friendship, family and love and everything like that, so losing her is something that is affecting all of us,” said dealership owner John Moshe.

The dealership has started a GoFundMe to raise money to support Namou’s daughter, who is in the care of family members.

Moshe said it’s what Namou would have wanted.

“She loved (her daughter) so much, and I know that is something that she would be worried about making sure that she’s taken care of,” Moshe said.