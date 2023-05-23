Man kills ex after trapping her outside Oakland County dealership where she worked, officials say

Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of this Royal Oak Township dealership on May 20, 2023.

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is accused of trapping his ex-girlfriend outside the Oakland County car dealership where she worked and then killing her with a shotgun in front of their 10-year-old child.

Shooting details

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Saturday, May 20, outside the Legend Motors of Ferndale dealership near 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue in Royal Oak Township.

Officials said a 40-year-old Sterling Heights woman who works at the dealership was followed there on Saturday by her ex-boyfriend, Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis, 43, of Oak Park.

Davis used his car to block the woman’s vehicle so she couldn’t drive away, according to authorities. When she got out to try to run for help, Davis shot her with a 12-gauge shotgun, police said.

He initially shot her while she was running away, and then he shot her again from close range, according to officials.

The scene of a May 20, 2023, fatal shooting outside a car dealership in Royal Oak Township. (WDIV)

Police said their 10-year-old child was in the woman’s passenger seat and witnessed the shooting.

After he shot the woman, Davis is accused of pointing the gun and shooting at others in the area.

He eventually surrendered himself to police later in the day. He’s being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Officials said the shotgun had been taken from someone else.

Charges

On Tuesday, Davis was charged with:

First-degree premeditated murder -- maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Assault with intent to murder -- maximum penalty of life in prison.

Felon in possession of a firearm -- five-year felony.

Felonious assault -- four-year felony.

Four felony firearm second offenses -- each count is a five-year felony.

“This is a horrific and tragic incident,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. “Every month, an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner in this country. This event occurred in a place of business where other employees were just a few feet away.”

Davis was arraigned at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 45th District Court in Oak Park.

Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)