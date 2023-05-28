75º

Local News

Boil water advisory issued for Inkster, Westland, part of Romulus, city of Wayne has been lifted

Boil water advisory lifted Sunday morning

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Wayne, Wayne County, Westland, Romulus
Generic image of a sink. (Pixabay)

A boil water advisory issued for residents in Inkster, Westland, the northeast corner of Romulus, and the city of Wayne after a loss in water pressure on Friday has been lifted.

Great Lakes Water Authority officials announced on Sunday that the advisory issued on Friday has been lifted after testing confirmed that the water in the area is now safe to consume and cook with.

The advisory was issued due to possible bacterial contamination that may have occurred in the water system. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. GLWA stated on Sunday that the loss of pressure in the water distribution system was caused by an equipment malfunction, which the cause is now under investigation.

The GLWA had at least two rounds of conducted tests before deciding to lift the advisory.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter