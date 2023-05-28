Pamela Osborne: Creating a green haven by bringing the outdoors into my home

I don’t love the winter, but by springtime, I always find myself feeling appreciative of those cold days and gray skies with the occasional pops of sunshine. Because with those days in very recent memory, I feel even more compelled to live a little.

We’ve been taking lots of family walks now that the weather is finally warm. I’ve been working on creating our outdoor oasis and decided to bring the outside in a little!

A few months ago, I picked up this beauty, a fiddle-leaf fig (excuse the record player doubling as a plant stand).

These guys can be a little fussy, but it seems to be loving this little corner in my family room.

I don’t know how to explain it, but just having it there has made home feel even more homier.

Time Magazine recently did a writeup (based on scientific research/studies) on the benefits of having an indoor plant. Not only do plants potentially reduce anxiety and stress, but they can also help sharpen attention, increase happiness, and could even make you more productive.

I decided to take my newfound plant confidence to my neighborhood nursery, and this time, I did more than look. I picked up four new little friends!

We, as a family, have affectionately named the newcomers Fernalicious, KiKi, Mew Mew, and Memow.

I also picked up a couple of tomato plants.

I’m hoping to get everything adequately potted and planted this week.

We can’t wait to watch them grow!

Comment below your fav. green thumb tips and what house plants you have around your house! 🌱