Motorcyclist killed when involved in collision with pickup truck in Oakland County

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash with a pickup truck on Monday morning.

Michigan State Police reported on Monday a 53-year-old motorcyclist from Burton was traveling on Holly Road approaching an intersection before being involved in a crash.

While the motorcycle was traveling northbound, another vehicle, a 2002 Chevy pickup truck, was traveling southbound on Holly Road. While both vehicles approached the Belford and Holly Roads interaction, the pickup truck, driven by a 66-year-old man from Novi, turned in front of the motorcycle, resulting in a crash.

Police say that the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials note that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup truck was reported not to be hurt.

Michigan officials say that this incident is under investigation.

