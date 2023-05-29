Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on into SUV on Southfield Freeway in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A wrong-way driver was killed after crashing head-on into another vehicle on northbound Southfield Freeway early Monday morning in Dearborn.

Just after 5 a.m. on Monday, May 29, a Nissan crashed head-on into a Cadillac SUV on northbound Southfield Freeway at Ford Road. The driver of the Nissan -- identified as a 31-year-old woman from Taylor -- was driving in the wrong direction, traveling southbound on the northbound side of the freeway.

The woman driving the Nissan was killed in the crash, according to Michigan State Police.

A 31-year-old woman from Redford Township who was in the Cadillac was taken to the hospital. Police say her condition is unknown at this time.

An autopsy will reveal if the Taylor woman was impaired at the time of the crash. It’s currently unknown if alcohol or drugs factored into the crash.

“We may never know how she ended up on the wrong side,” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw.

Michigan State Police shut down northbound Southfield Freeway at Ford Road Monday morning to investigate and clear the crash. Police said their on-scene investigation was complete as of 8:58 a.m.

The freeway has reopened to traffic.

Click here to view our real-time traffic map.