Community shows support for imprisoned Michigander in Russia

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Manchester, Washtenaw County
We've all watched and hoped for Paul Whelan's release from a Russian prison. He's been in Russian custody for four and a half years now. And it turns out his hometown was pulling for him and showing support in a way that has Whelan's family deeply touched.

It was 50 years ago Tony Orlando and Dawn had their hit song “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree.”

And in downtown Manchester, when they thought he would be coming home earlier this year, they decided to put out their yellow ribbons.

And while he’s not come home yet, they are holding out much hope.

If you would like to send a letter to Paul Whelan, you could send the information to:

Paul Whelan

American Citizen Services/PNW

Consular Section

5340 Moscow Place

Department of State

Washington, DC 20521-5430

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021.

