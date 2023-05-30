Community shows support for imprisoned Michigander in Russia

We've all watched and hoped for Paul Whelan's release from a Russian prison. He's been in Russian custody for four and a half years now. And it turns out his hometown was pulling for him and showing support in a way that has Whelan's family deeply touched.

It was 50 years ago Tony Orlando and Dawn had their hit song “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree.”

And in downtown Manchester, when they thought he would be coming home earlier this year, they decided to put out their yellow ribbons.

And while he’s not come home yet, they are holding out much hope.

If you would like to send a letter to Paul Whelan, you could send the information to:

Paul Whelan

American Citizen Services/PNW

Consular Section

5340 Moscow Place

Department of State

Washington, DC 20521-5430