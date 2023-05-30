Metro Detroit woman develops model for indoor dog park

Even the most die-hard dog lovers don’t always enjoy taking their pets outside in Michigan.

There are days like Tuesday (May 30) when the heat can burn you up.

The colder months are especially tough on pets and their owners.

“I’m sitting on the couch, and I’m looking outside, saying ‘I can’t go outside,’” said Lincoln Park resident Anita Greene. “They are not going outside in this kind of weather.”

That was January 2021. It led Greene to develop a model of an indoor dog park she hopes to one day open to help dog owners care for their pets and themselves when the weather conditions prevent going outside.

The model took a couple of months to build, Greene said.

“This will be an all-year thing that I could still walk my dog and maintain their health and at the same time invest in my health wealth,” Greene said.

Greene is now trying to share the idea with anyone who will listen, hoping to raise funds for the project.

She started a GoFundMe campaign.

Greene has also found mentors to teach her how to launch a business.

“It’s got a chokehold of my soul,” Greene said. “I wake up thinking about it. I go to sleep thinking about it. Sometimes I wish it would let me be. But it won’t.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Greene has made a dream a reality despite the odds stacked against her.

“I adopted my first baby at 48, my second baby at 52,” Greene said. “I started college again when I was 40. I became a realtor at 68. I write children’s books; I didn’t know how to write a children’s book.”

It’s all proof that a 73-year-old should never be counted out.

Greene shared her story not only to partner with others who want a special place to go with their pets but also to inspire people to bet on themselves at any age.

“I’m the kind of person I jump in and know that I will pull myself up to the occasion,” Greene said.

Green has set a goal to open the indoor dog park called Crazy Bout Canines in 2025.