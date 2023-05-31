Demolition department demolishes pair of dangerous buildings in Detroit’s Rivertown Warehouse District

Buildings in the Rivertown Warehouse district in Detroit have been torn down.

DETROIT – They’d been decaying for years, and plans to revitalize them never came through.

But Wednesday (May 31) night, the building came down to the ground.

The demolition occurred on East Franklin and Riopelle streets in the Rivertown Warehouse District.

The building is now becoming prime riverfront property.

“Compared to, like, the community, it was so beautiful, and having to be riding across that like every day was kind of hard,” said Elonah Kirk.

When the Detroit Demolition Department started to take down another one of the city’s most dangerous buildings under an emergency declaration, it was about safety for neighbors like Kirk, who lives across the street, and Trina Schultz, who avoided the building on her walks.

“I’m very glad to see it go,” Kirk said.

“I don’t know, as we just walk on the other side of the street as it was just kind of there,” said Schultz.

The usage of Drone 4 showed the progress of the massive demolition project directly across from the Orleans Landing condos. (WDIV)

The red brick building was once a soap factory, but it was left to rot and got developed; then the roof collapsed, and bricks began to fall off.

Steve Radden of Steve’s Soul Food next door says he’s dodged falling bricks before.

“I remember one time I was sitting there getting to turn into traffic, and I saw bricks falling,” said Radden. “I said, ‘Hey, get out of there. Bricks are falling’ and they jumped out of the way. I think it’s going to be great if they let me buy it and develop it.”

When the dust settles, officials say the area will be filled with retail, restaurants, and more living spaces.