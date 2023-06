It’s a plan he says will reduce property taxes for Detroit homeowners by 30%.

Mayor Mike Duggan says it’s time for the city to change how it taxes its residents and businesses.

Duggan talked about the new approach in a speech that he gave Wednesday (May 31) at the Mackinac Policy Conference.

It’s called “A Land Value Tax Plan,” and it places less of a burden on homeowners and more on owners of vacant land.