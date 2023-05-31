Here’s how to keep teen drivers safe during ‘100 Deadliest Days’ in Metro Detroit

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day are known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers across the country occur during that time, according to AAA the auto club.

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers across the country occur during that time, according to AAA, the auto club.

AAA numbers also show that in Michigan, an average of 64 teen drivers die in crashes yearly; Thirty-six percent of those happen in the 100 deadliest days.

Then there was a national study by The Zebra group that revealed Michigan is the most dangerous state for teen drivers.

Nia Trueheart, 19, describes getting behind the wheel.

“It is nerve-wracking because some people don’t be paying attention,” said Trueheart.

It’s even more nerve-wracking for her mom Kimberly Trueheart.

“I always tell her you have to look out for the other driver,” said Kimberly.

Then there’s the fact that there are more orange cones and barrels up this year.

“When she’s coming here to work, she’s in construction,” Kimberly said. “When she’s coming home, she’s in construction. If she’s going to the mall, she’s in construction.”

They are proactive, but hearing those stats from the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers was alarming for Nia and Kimberly.

“Distracted driving is the issue for teen drivers,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. “Distraction from cell phone, infotainment center, but the main distraction for teens are other teen passengers, so these are all problems along with speeding up and then teens’ lack of use of a safety belt are all factors.”

AAAs advice to parents:

Lead by example

Conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving

Teach defensive driving skills

Establish a parent-teen driving agreement

AAA also offers online driving courses to help prevent teen drivers from getting involved in a crash, and this tool to help find the best driving resources near you.