Photos released by Detroit police of person allegedly connected to barricade, carjacking, and 3 shootings

DETROIT – Police are still searching for a man possibly connected to a Detroit barricade, a carjacking, and three shootings.

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Dotonio Jones of Detroit. According to police, Jones is connected to a group of one or two other men responsible for multiple violent crimes in Detroit and a robbery in Sterling Heights.

This person of interest is suspected to be in Ohio, fleeing toward Cincinnati. The 28-year-old is described as armed and dangerous.

Officials say Jones is believed to be part of an “extremely violent group” and has not been located after allegedly barricading himself in a home near a wooded area on the city’s west side on Saturday night. Police state that this person has possibly been involved in a string of crimes from Michigan to Ohio.

Police are still searching for a man who is possibly connected to a Detroit barricade, a carjacking, and three shootings.

On May 20, Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said the men stole a burgundy Jeep and three guns from a collision shop in Sterling Heights. On May 22, there was a carjacking on Ohio Street in Detroit that police believe they are responsible for.

“It really just looks like they’re casing folks in a couple of these incidents,” Fitzgerald said. On May 25, a man was killed while trying to defend himself during a robbery at L George’s Coney Island. Police say the gunman attempted to take the victims’ Cartier glasses and an expensive necklace.

Watch previous coverage: Man shot, killed at Detroit coney island restaurant amid possible robbery attempt

Before the shooting at L George’s, Jones “was videotaped inside of Green Light locations matching a full description, including clothing and other details.” Police investigation uncovered surveillance video showing a white Chrysler 200 and a burgundy Jeep following each other in the area where crimes were committed around the same time.

Police believe the group may have been responsible for another fatal robbery and a separate non-fatal shooting.

On Saturday, police had surveillance on both vehicles when they fled towards Trinity Street on the city’s west side. Two of the men fled on foot while the third entered an occupied house, resulting in an hours-long standoff. When police entered the home, they found it unoccupied.

Read: Detroit police searching for person of interest in connection with 3 shootings, carjacking, barricade

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts should not approach him and instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.