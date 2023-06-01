FAA, NTSB investigating Emergency plane crash that landed into backyard on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – The investigation has started into what went wrong, causing a fixed-wing single-engine plane to make an emergency landing in the backyard of a home on Detroit’s east side.

The NTSB and FAA are both looking into the situation.

Nytia Stafford still can’t believe a fixed-wing single-engine plane made an emergency landing in her backyard.

“It could’ve come down on my house while I was sleeping,” said Stafford. “I’m thinking it’s thunder or something like that. So I’m like, ‘I don’t think it’s supposed to rain today.’ Then I’m like, OK. It’s an actual plane in my backyard.”

Stafford’s not the only one. Now, The NTSB and FAA are both looking into what caused the pilot to have to make that emergency landing in the first place.

“That’s what I’m waiting on and how they’re going to get it out because I’m ready for it to go now,” Stafford said.

We know that two people were on board what’s now been identified as a single-engine Progressive Aerodyne SeaRey during that emergency landing. Thankfully no one got hurt or seriously injured. At most, Local 4 saw a man with a bandage on his elbow.

“They both walked away,” Stafford said. “Just a little cut in his elbow. I was like, ‘Oh wow.’”

The plane originally took off in Troy, with the final destination of the city airport. Obviously, it didn’t make it. But another good thing was that there wasn’t any damage done to any homes nearby.

“I don’t know how he maneuvered or whatever he did,” Stafford said. “But, whatever he did, he didn’t do that much damage to the garage at all. It’s only minor stuff.”

“It actually flew over our house, which is the corner house down the street, and nicked a couple of trees before it crash landed right here,” said another neighbor, Omar Johnson.

Johnson lives a few doors down from the crash site and was hoping for the best outcome.

“I don’t like negativity,” Johnson said. “So I just pray that everything comes out positive. The guys are out, so that’s a positive thing. So I hope it was just something wrong with the plane. That’s it.”

As more comes to light in the investigation, Local 4 will update you.