DTE Energy: Scattered power outages reported across Southeast Michigan

Thousands of DTE Energy customers were without power on Friday.

The outages are scattered throughout the DTE service area in Southeast Michigan. As of 9 a.m. on Friday, about 5,000 customers were in the dark.

A portion of Waterford Township has been without power since May 31. DTE said the issue is a cable failure.

“The DTE Energy Emergency Response Team continues to work around the clock to restore service to customers currently without power in the Waterford area due to unexpected cable failures. Crews are installing emergency cable connections and expect to have service restored this afternoon. DTE will automatically process a $35 credit for affected customers – customers need not do anything to receive this credit. We know how difficult this power interruption is for our customers. We are committed to restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.”

DTE said other outages are not related, and there’s no specific reason why there are thousands of outages. Some are related to equipment failure, while some are related to tree damage, according to messages posted in the DTE outage center.