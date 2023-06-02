Prosecutor: Pontiac man fired gun at girlfriend as she ran away from him amid argument

James Lamar Middlebrooks, 32, has been charged with assault with intent to murder and is being lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached anytime at 800-799-7233.

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man has been charged after allegedly firing a gun at his girlfriend while she tried to run away from him during an argument.

James Middlebrooks, 32, is accused of pulling out a handgun and pointing it at his 24-year-old girlfriend amid a fight on May 30. As the woman ran away from Middlebrooks, he allegedly fired his weapon at her.

It’s unclear how many shots Middlebrooks allegedly fired. The woman was able to get away and was not hit by gunfire, according to authorities. Officials did not say where the shooting took place.

Middlebrooks fled the scene, but was later located by law enforcement and taken into custody, officials said Friday.

One Thursday, June 1, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charged Middlebrooks with the following crimes:

Assault with intent to murder -- a felony offense punishable by life in prison, or any number of years.

Felon in possession of a firearm -- a felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to a $5,000 fine.

Carrying a concealed weapon -- a felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to a $2,500 fine.

Domestic violence, second offense -- a misdemeanor punishably by one year in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine.

Two counts of felony firearm -- punishable by two years of mandatory imprisonment.

Middlebrooks is currently being lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

“Every woman and person deserve to feel safe in their relationships and we will hold this individual accountable,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

According to the prosecutor’s office, close to one million women alive today have “reported being shot or shot at by partners, and over 4.5 million women have reported being threatened with a gun by a partner.”