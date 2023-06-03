Detroit police seek person of interest in robbery on city’s west side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest involved in a robbery on the city’s west side.

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest involved in a robbery on the city’s west side.

The robbery occurred Tuesday (May 30) at 4 p.m. on Meyers and 7 Mile roads.

In the video released by DPD, a man is seen walking behind the counter and forcing the attendant out of the way as he rummaged through the register.

The suspect was seen in the video walking out of the store after the robbery.

🚨Robbery🚨

5/30/23

4:00pm



Meyers and 7 Mile, we are seeking the community's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. If you have any information, please contact Officer Cook at the 12th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1240 or call 1-800-SPEAK-UP pic.twitter.com/F9vr8sw6Y7 — DPD 12th Precinct (@DPD12Pct) June 2, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.