After obstacles, Motown legend Martha Reeves on track to get Hollywood Walk of Fame star

LOS ANGELES, Cali – Fans rallied behind Motown legend Martha Reeves, bringing her one step closer to receiving recognition on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2021, she received a nomination; however, progress halted due to the requirement of a $55,000 payment for the star. With the support of her new manager, Chris Roe, the funds were raised by the end of May through a grassroots campaign.

Roe expressed his appreciation, stating, “To raise over $50,000 in two months is impressive, mostly through donations ranging from $5 to $100 in this initial phase.”

He conveyed gratitude on behalf of Reeves and himself, thanking everyone who contributed. Roe acknowledged the significance of the donations and the accompanying stories, remarking, “It’s heartwarming to receive comments and letters from individuals familiar with Martha’s music and her contributions during her time on the city council. Their personal connections to Martha’s advocacy for their loved ones make this campaign truly beautiful.”

He further explained that Hollywood stars come at a cost, usually sponsored by an external organization or individual, not the entertainer being nominated.

Unfortunately, Reeves’ original sponsor fell through, but the necessary funds have been secured, paving the way for a ceremony in 2024. Roe now faces the task of raising over $30,000 for the reception and related expenses, such as transportation, security, venue, and catering.

With seven months ahead, he is working on multiple fundraising initiatives to accomplish this goal.

He expects those projects to be announced in about a month. If you would like to donate, click here.

