Emagine Royal Oak to host annual Juneteenth Film Festival this June

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Emagine Entertainment, Inc. announced the Juneteenth Film Festival to benefit the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) on Monday.

The festival honoring Black actors and actresses, writers, directors and filmmakers, exclusively at Emagine Royal Oak, begins Monday. Tickets cost $5 with all net proceeds going to the UNCF.

The UNCF is a nonprofit organization looking to build a nationally-recognized pipeline of under-represented students who become highly qualified college graduates through UNCF support. UNCF’s North Star is to increase the number of African American college graduates by focusing on activities to ensure students enroll in college.

“Our goal is to help ensure that more African American students are college-ready and able to graduate college and follow their dreams of becoming successful,” said UNCF Area Development Director, Patrice Neal. “The funds from this event in addition to the support from Emagine help our youth to realize their full potential.”

“Each year we host this month-long film festival to help better future education and community involvement for our African American youth,” said Chairman of Emagine Entertainment Paul Glantz. “We look forward to continuing and growing our relationship with UNCF to support their strong-willed efforts.”

This year’s festival theme centers around music, and will present films with moral stories and education on racism and Black history. The full list of films playing and their showtimes include:

June 5 - June 8

“Respect”

“Ray”

“Hustle and Flow”

June 9 - June 15

“Get on Up”

“Cadillac Records”

“Amazing Grace”

June 16 - June 22

“Dream Girls”

“Lady Sings the Blues”

“Mo’ Better Blues”

June 23 - June 29

“Straight Outta Compton”

“The Wiz”

“The Body Guard”

Emagine Royal Oak is located at 200 North Main Street, in Royal Oak, MI.