Morning 4: Paul W. Smith shifting away from mornings on WJR after 27 years

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Why Paul W. Smith is moving from mornings to middays on Detroit’s WJR
WJR’s Paul W. Smith is moving to the midday radio slot after hosting mornings for over 27 years on Detroit radio.
When fire ravaged Michigan’s Thumb region: ‘A demon in the gale’
Two massive fires in the late 1800s caused significant damage in the Thumb -- and around Michigan.
Detroit Grand Prix aims to make track improvements for 2nd year
The Detroit Grand Prix’s short, narrow and bumpy track took some shots a day before the race returned to streets downtown.
🔒 Enter to win a 2-night Michigan summer getaway
WDIV Insiders can enter to win a two-night Michigan summer getaway at a hidden cabin.
Insiders can enter to win a stay at The Getaway Thumb -- a tiny cabin nestled in the woods in Columbiaville, Michigan, about an hour from Detroit.