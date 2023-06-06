68º

Detroit Police Department supplies essentials to 3 children whose parents were victims of fatal incident

DPD said their closet was fully stocked

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The Detroit Police Department has supplied the family of the three young children whose parents were the victims of a fatal incident. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department has supplied the family of the three young children whose parents were the victims of a fatal incident.

DPD said their closet was fully stocked with clothing, shoes, food, diapers, and toiletries to assist their family with the unexpected situation.

With the help of the DPDs Fatal Squad, the 8th Precinct, and the DPD Chaplains, they were able to service the family beyond their normal police duties Monday (June 5).

