EGLE warns about summer fish kills due to temperatures rising across Michigan

The state of Michigan is warning residents about summer kills as the weather has been more extreme than usual this time of year.

Fish kills can happen naturally, and with scorching weather, the act of a summer kill is likely to occur sooner rather than when expected.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy wants to spread awareness of this natural occurrence. The department states that when high temperatures and low dissolved oxygen (below four ppm) are combined, this can stress out popular Michigan fish such as bluegill, bass, pike, and perch. The summer kill impacts these fish when they live in bays with excessive amounts of algae, productive lakes, or shallow bodies of water.

EGLE state that summer kill typically happens in the late summer, but the Great Lakes state has already experienced scorching temperatures.

“As the season changes, it can be particularly common in shallow lakes, ponds, streams, and canals. These kills are localized and typically do not affect the overall health of the fish populations or fishing quality,” stated Gary Whelan, DNR Fisheries Division Research manager, back in April.

If you spot a local fish kill, you can make a claim about it here.

