73º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man charged with second-degree home invasion, forcible entry, jewelry theft in Frenchtown Township

Detectives located and arrested the suspect in Brownstown Township

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Frenchtown Township, Brownstown Township
A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree home invasion as he forced himself into the victim’s home and stole multiple pieces of jewelry. (Monroe County Police Department)

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree home invasion as he forced himself into the victim’s home and stole multiple pieces of jewelry.

The home invasion occurred Monday (May 29) at 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Nelson Drive in Frenchtown Township.

Officials said they arrived on the scene and discovered through canvassing the surrounding homes that Ryan Eighmey was the person of interest.

After the 30-year-old man was identified, police said they searched his residence, where they recovered property stolen from the victim’s home.

On Monday (June 5), detectives secured an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Detectives located and arrested the suspect in Brownstown Township, Michigan.

On Tuesday (June 6), Eighmey was charged with home invasion and had his bond set at $50,000, and a GPS tether was ordered upon his release.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter