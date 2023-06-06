Man charged with second-degree home invasion, forcible entry, jewelry theft in Frenchtown Township

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree home invasion as he forced himself into the victim’s home and stole multiple pieces of jewelry.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree home invasion as he forced himself into the victim’s home and stole multiple pieces of jewelry.

The home invasion occurred Monday (May 29) at 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Nelson Drive in Frenchtown Township.

Officials said they arrived on the scene and discovered through canvassing the surrounding homes that Ryan Eighmey was the person of interest.

After the 30-year-old man was identified, police said they searched his residence, where they recovered property stolen from the victim’s home.

On Monday (June 5), detectives secured an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Detectives located and arrested the suspect in Brownstown Township, Michigan.

On Tuesday (June 6), Eighmey was charged with home invasion and had his bond set at $50,000, and a GPS tether was ordered upon his release.