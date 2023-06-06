Video shows man walking into, running away from Highland Park hotel room where woman was killed

A possible suspect in a June 1, 2023, murder at the Woodward Inn in Highland Park.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police have released video that shows a man walking up to a Highland Park hotel room where a 34-year-old woman was murdered and then running away shortly afterward.

The video shows a man in the parking lot of the Woodward Inn on Woodward Avenue at 10:57 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Officials said they were called to the hotel by someone who noticed the door to a room was open and a woman was lying inside. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman dead.

Surveillance video shows the same man who entered the room at 10:57 p.m. running away at 11:16 p.m., leaving the door open.

You can watch the surveillance video below.

The man in the video is being called a possible suspect. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt or jacket with the hood up, black Adidas jogging pants with white strips, and black Nike shoes with a white or gray emblem.

“While the video is from a distance and the photo is blurry, we are hopeful that someone will recognize this person,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 855-MICH-TIP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.