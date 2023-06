Several Metro Detroiters are posting about a smoky haze in the sky around the area, likely due to the wildfires in Canada.

DETROIT – There has been a large amount of smoke that appears to have traveled from Canada across Metro Detroit.

Several Metro Detroiters have been posting about the smoky haze in the sky around the area.

The smoke has traveled from Canada into the Pointes.

Officials say the smoke is heavy concentrations from northern Macomb County down into the Detroit area.

Can you see the smoky haze?

Post a picture of it on MI Pics by clicking here!