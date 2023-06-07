First condo development in downtown Plymouth since 2007 gets a completion date estimate

A rendering of the completed Saxtons Town Lofts from June, 2021. Photo courtesy of Saxtons Town Lofts

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The first condo development in downtown Plymouth since 2007 is expected to be completed by fall or winter of this year depending on customizations, the onsite team announced on Tuesday.

The 10-unit lofts are located across from Kellogg Park, and developed by Saxtons Town Lofts. Each residence can be customized to fit residents’ needs, and will offer over 2,700 square feet, two to four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

Each residence will offer over 2,700 square feet, two to four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. They will also feature open floorplans, high ceilings, second-floor laundries and more.

Multiple private entrances with attached two-car garages, plus two additional parking spaces behind each garage will be available for each residence. The lofts are also prepped for elevator access for all floors.

The Saxton Town Lofts sit in progress in March, 2023. Photo courtesy of Saxtons Town Lofts (Saxtons Town Lofts)

Sales and marketing manager for the property Shelby Fulkerson said the lofts provide easy access to local freeways, metro Detroit and Ann Arbor.

The development is 28 minutes from Detroit metro airport and 34 minutes from downtown Detroit. Those interested can call 734-494-0336 for more information