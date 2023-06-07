62º

Parents, teachers attend Harper Woods school board meeting outraged after teen brings gun to school

Incident occurred May 31

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Parents and teachers showed up to Harper Woods school board meeting outraged after a teenager brought a gun to school. They demanded answers about the incident and their safety Tuesday (June 6).

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Parents and teachers showed up to Harper Woods school board meeting outraged after a teenager brought a gun to school.

They demanded answers about the incident and their safety Tuesday (June 6).

Alongside the parents and teachers were board members who spoke out as they criticized the superintendent for what they said was a lack of transparency involving the May 31 incident.

A staff member discovered a student with a handgun in their backpack that day.

Harper Woods police said that the student was able to run away from the school and off school property with the gun in hand.

The problem was parents and teachers said they were never notified, and some who spoke out Tuesday say they felt Superintendent Steven McGhee tried to hide the incident.

And for those reasons, many people who spoke up called for a full investigation by an outside party.

