New 10-story hotel in Detroit’s Brush Park tied to restoration of historic Bonstelle

A new 10-story hotel being built in Detroit’s Brush Park will be connected to one of the city’s iconic theatres.

The 154-room, 10-story AC Hotel, developed by the Detroit-based Roxbury Group, will be located at Woodward Avenue and Eliot Street, right next to the historic Bonstelle Playhouse.

The new construction project includes restoration of the historic Bonstelle Playhouse to its original 1903 Albert Kahn-designed exterior and 1925 interior redesign by noted theater architect C. Howard Crane, according to a press release.

The Bonstelle will be used for live performances, as well as civic, corporate and private events, and will be connected to the hotel via a glass-enclosed conservatory that will also feature a bar and private event space.

The hotel and restored theatre are expected to open in 2024.

Detroit’s Bonstelle Theatre, designed by iconic Detroit Albert Kahn, first opened in 1903, as the Temple Beth El synagogue. In 1925, the synagogue moved further north up Woodward, and the building became home to a theater company and renamed the Bonstelle Playhouse. After the Depression, the theater was used as a movie house.

In 1951, the theater was acquired by Wayne State University, which restored its name and function as a theater. In 2018, WSU announced that, following an expansion of the Hilberry Theatre, the Bonstelle would be decommissioned.

