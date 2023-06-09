Decision on crumbling former hospital looms for residents in Trenton community

Residents in one Downriver community are hopeful Thursday night that an old blighted hospital sitting along the Detroit River will soon be demolished.

The hospital is the former Riverview Osteopathic Hospital along Jefferson Avenue in Trenton.

“The former Riverside Hospital property remains in litigation and has a Court Receiver overseeing most aspects of the property. The City of Trenton Mayor, Council and Administration are actively and aggressively seeking the demolition of this property and total site remediation. The Trenton team is using every tool at its disposal to speed the process. We fully recognize and empathize with the residents most directly impacted by this ongoing issue and we will continue to see this demolition through to a fruitful end. While there have been tremendous delays and challenges along the way, we are cautiously optimistic that the demolition aspect of the project will be back on track soon.” City Administrator Dean Creech