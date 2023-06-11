Morning 4: Fire in the hole! Infamous smokestack in Detroit successfully demolished -- and other news

The smokestack of a shuttered trash incinerator is shown in Detroit, Friday, June 9, 2023. A controlled implosion is scheduled Sunday morning at the former Waste Energy Facility as part of the final phase of a yearlong demolition of the incinerator. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike

Welcome to the 2023 Tony Awards, a show with an extra jolt of electricity this time due to the Hollywood writers’ strike.

A total of 26 Tony Awards will be handed out Sunday for a season that had 40 new productions — 15 musicals, 24 plays and one special engagement during the first post-pandemic full season.

Check out what shows are up for awards here.

Ahmed, Gurriel homer, Diamondbacks send Tigers to 8th straight loss

Nick Ahmed hit a two-run homer in the second inning, Lourdes Gurriel followed with a three-run blast in the fifth and the Arizona Diamondbacks sent the Detroit Tigers to their eighth straight loss, 5-0 on Saturday.

Read more here.

Detroit police: 2 suspects attempt to rob officer, take his gun in gas station

Police are looking for two suspects accused of attempting to rob a uniformed police officer Saturday inside a Detroit gas station.

Learn more here.

Smokestack implosion at defunct Detroit trash incinerator ends decades of stink

In a boom, a low rumble and a vibrating crash, the looming smokestack of a shuttered trash incinerator whose stench sickened and angered Detroit residents for decades came down in a controlled implosion Sunday morning.

Read more here.