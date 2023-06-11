Morning 4: Fire in the hole! Infamous smokestack in Detroit successfully demolished -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike
Welcome to the 2023 Tony Awards, a show with an extra jolt of electricity this time due to the Hollywood writers’ strike.
A total of 26 Tony Awards will be handed out Sunday for a season that had 40 new productions — 15 musicals, 24 plays and one special engagement during the first post-pandemic full season.
Check out what shows are up for awards here.
Ahmed, Gurriel homer, Diamondbacks send Tigers to 8th straight loss
Nick Ahmed hit a two-run homer in the second inning, Lourdes Gurriel followed with a three-run blast in the fifth and the Arizona Diamondbacks sent the Detroit Tigers to their eighth straight loss, 5-0 on Saturday.
Detroit police: 2 suspects attempt to rob officer, take his gun in gas station
Police are looking for two suspects accused of attempting to rob a uniformed police officer Saturday inside a Detroit gas station.
Smokestack implosion at defunct Detroit trash incinerator ends decades of stink
In a boom, a low rumble and a vibrating crash, the looming smokestack of a shuttered trash incinerator whose stench sickened and angered Detroit residents for decades came down in a controlled implosion Sunday morning.