2 men who stole gun from Detroit officer stopping for gas before joining Taylor Swift detail arrested

DETROIT – The two men, who police say stole a gun from the Detroit officer that stopped for gas before joining the Taylor Swift detail, are now in custody.

The attack on the DPD officer occurred Saturday (June 10) at the BP gas station at Joy and Southfield roads.

A new video of the attack was obtained earlier Monday (June 12).

New video shows a Detroit police officer who stopped for gas before joining the Taylor Swift detail wrestling with a man who tackled him in the middle of a gas station store and tried to steal his gun.

You could see one person reach for the officer’s gun, which started a wrestling match with the officer.

Police say the two men, who were juveniles, surrendered peacefully Monday in Southfield.

Detroit police Chief James White told Local 4 that the brazen attack isn’t going to change how policing is done in the city.

Police say they have not found the weapon one of the suspects was seen holding in the video.

The motive for the attack is still unknown right now.