Man tries to steal gun from Detroit officer who stopped for gas before joining Taylor Swift detail

DETROIT – New video shows a Detroit police officer who stopped for gas before joining the Taylor Swift detail wrestling with a man who tackled him in the middle of a gas station store and tried to steal his gun.

The attack happened Saturday, June 10, at the BP gas station at Joy and Southfield roads.

The uniformed officer was on his way to be part of the detail for Taylor Swift, who held concerts at Ford Field on Friday and Saturday. He had stopped at the gas station before his shift and was standing in line to make a purchase when a man inched up to him and reached for his gun, according to authorities.

Video shows the officer being tackled against a shelf and then struggling with the man for several seconds. The man threw the officer to the ground, the officer got up, and the two continued to hand fight before leaving the view of the camera.

Police said the officer lost the weapon for a brief moment, but retrieved it as the struggle continued.

During the fight, a second man stood by the door, and at one point, he aimed a handgun at the officer, according to authorities.

No gunshots were fired during the skirmish.

Both men fled out the door, and they still have not been taken into custody. Police said they have spoken to family members of both men.

Two men suspected of being involved in a June 10, 2023, attack of a Detroit police officer at a gas station. (WDIV)

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-6110.