Cocaine, fentanyl, meth, guns found when police search Westland man’s truck, home

Items found during search warrants executed May 11, 2023, in Westland.

WESTLAND, Mich. – Officials found crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and multiple guns when they searched a Westland man’s pickup truck, home, and sock, according to authorities.

Kevin Smith, 45 or 46, of Westland, has been named in a criminal complaint that was unsealed Wednesday, June 7.

Westland traffic stop

Livonia police said they began investigating Smith in the spring because they suspected him of dealing drugs.

On May 11, officers stopped Smith while he was driving his 2018 Ford F-150 in Westland, according to the criminal complaint.

Smith was taken into custody based on evidence authorities had found during the course of their investigation. They searched his car after receiving a search warrant, court records show.

In the center console of the truck, police said they found a Ruger .38-caliber revolver that had been reported stolen out of Detroit. Also inside the center console were 10.2 grams of crack cocaine, 34.2 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale, and $2,840, according to authorities.

A .38 Special revolver found during the May 11, 2023, search of a Ford F-150 in Westland. (United States District Court)

Drugs found during the May 11, 2023, search of a Ford F-150 in Westland. (United States District Court)

Drugs found in sock

Officers said they searched Smith during the arrest and did not initially find anything illegal in his possession.

When he was searched again while being booked into jail, police said they found about 3.9 grams of crack cocaine in his sock.

Search warrant at home

Authorities later went to Smith’s home on Walnut Avenue in Westland and executed a search warrant.

They found 2,574 grams of methamphetamine, 266 grams of fentanyl, 186 grams of cocaine, and 75 grams of crack cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

Two guns -- Combat 19 P80 9 mm handguns -- without serial numbers were also found inside the home, officials said. Police said they found ammunition, magazines, drug packaging, digital scales, cutting agent, a hydraulic press, and $4,226 cash.

Nobody was at the home during the search.

A gun found during a May 11, 2023, search of a Westland home. (United States District Court)

Ammunition found during a May 11, 2023, search of a Westland home. (United States District Court)

Drugs and a digital scale found during a May 11, 2023, search of a Westland home. (United States District Court)

Charges

The criminal complaint concludes there’s probable cause that Smith knowingly possessed a gun despite having a previous felony conviction and possessed a gun while trafficking drugs.

He is also accused of possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

Court records show Smith has previous convictions for felony in possession of a controlled substance in 1998, delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance in 2001, attempted carrying a concealed weapon in 2002, attempted felony firearm in 2002, and delivering/manufacturing 50-499 grams of cocaine/heroin in 2006.