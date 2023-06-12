Dearborn veteran police officers 2-year-old child dies in accidental shooting

The 2-year-old child of a Dearborn veteran police officer has died after finding a loaded gun at the home and shooting themself. Dearborn police told Local 4 they respect their officer's privacy during a personal family issue. Officials in the county Monday (June 12) night said that charges might be possible.

HOWELL, Mich. – The 2-year-old child of a Dearborn veteran police officer has died after finding a loaded gun at the home and shooting themselves.

Dearborn police told Local 4 they respect their officer’s privacy during a personal family issue. Officials in the county Monday (June 12) night said that charges might be possible.

Last week, a baby was shot twice by a sibling who picked up a loaded handgun in Detroit. Local 4 was told that the baby was recovering.

In Howell, Sunday (June 11) night just after 6 p.m., the worst unfolded for the family as Howell police and Livingston County Sheriff Deputies rushed to a home on Oak Squire Lane where they confirmed that a two-year-old had gained access to a handgun, resulting to an additional shooting.

“(The 2-year-old) Had gained access to an unsecured firearm that resulted in an accidental shooting. EMS immediately transported the child to a local hospital, and was later pronounced deceased.” Dearborn Police Department

The father of the child who picked up the unsecured loaded handgun resulting in the child’s death, was veteran Dearborn police officer David Lacey.

Dearborn police called the incident a personal family matter, and if an officer needs time away, they get that time.

They also said that the department would review Lacey’s job status if charges were filed in the case.

There were no charges filled in the case at the moment.