Detroit Metro Airport’s TSA implements facial recognition technology for faster, safer screening process

TSA is relying on facial recognition technology to not only speed up the screening process but also to keep travelers safe. As the summer travel ramps up, officials have an important reminder about something you must do before heading to the airport.

ROMULUS, Mich. – TSA is relying on facial recognition technology to not only speed up the screening process but also to keep travelers safe.

As the summer travel ramps up, officials have an important reminder about something you must do before heading to the airport.

A faster passenger screening known as CAT-2, which stands for Credential Authentication Technology, is a machine that is quick and efficient with its process. The device validates a passenger’s I.D. without those few extra minutes of a TSA agent looking at your I.D., looking at you, looking at Your I.D., and so on.

The TSA Federal Security Director for Michigan states that this will be a time saver and says that images of your I.D. will not be stored. The machine is used for onsite verification.

To learn more, watch the video player above.