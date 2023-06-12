Detroit police seek driver with Alabama license plate after man killed in hit-and-run

DETROIT – Police are looking for a driver with an Alabama license plate who is believed to have fatally struck a man in Detroit over the weekend.

At about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, a man in his 40s was fatally hit by a vehicle in the area of 7 Mile Road and Hoover Street, officials report.

Detroit police say that they believe the vehicle in question is a white Kia Sorento. The vehicle has an Alabama license plate reading 47AWY72.

Footage of the vehicle can be seen in the video player above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.