Detroit man sentenced for torturing dog he stole from ex-girlfriend’s house

DETROIT – A Detroit man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, stole her dog, tortured the dog, and then sent her videos of the torture has been sentenced.

In October 2022, Julius Holley, 56, of Detroit, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property, and stole her Yorkshire-Terrier mix, according to authorities.

Holley is accused of recording himself while he beat and tortured the dog. He then sent the videos to his ex-girlfriend, officials said.

The dog was eventually abandoned in a bucket next to a house and then taken by Michigan Humane officials to make sure it couldn’t be abused again. The dog is still alive, officials said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against Holley in November. He fled the state and was extradited from Ohio late in 2022, according to police.

He pleaded guilty May 24, 2023, to one count of first-degree animal torture with a habitual fourth offender sentence enhancement.

“The torture of an animal, and for the explicit torment of those who love them, is a cruel exhibition of violence that is inherently linked with domestic violence, and Michigan is well-served by the law, which acknowledges this link,” Nessel said.

Holley was sentenced Monday, June 12, to 5-15 years in prison. He is also banned from owning an animal or contacting his ex-girlfriend.