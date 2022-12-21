AG: Detroit man to stand trial after allegedly harassing ex-girlfriend, torturing her dog

DETROIT – A Detroit man will stand trial after allegedly abusing and harassing his ex-girlfriend and torturing her dog, according to the office of Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Julius Holley, 55, will be on trial for the following charges:

One count of first degree home invasion, a 20-year felony and/or $5,000;

One count of first degree killing/torturing of animals, a 10-year felony and/or $5,000;

One count of larceny in a building, a four-year felony and/or $5,000.00, and;

One count of stalking, a one year misdemeanor and/or $1,000.00.

According to the attorney general, the 55-year-old man from Detroit entered his ex-girlfriend’s home and stole her Yorkshire Terrier and other items from her house. In a news release, it mentions that Holley sent videos to his former girlfriend of him torturing and beating up her dog. The dog was found in a bucket next to a house and was rescued by Michigan Humane.

The Detroit man is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Dec. 27.

“Law enforcement is all too familiar with the link between domestic violence and animal abuse,” said Nessel. “State law that rightfully acknowledges the relationship between these two crimes provides prosecutors with the tools necessary to hold accountable these violent offenders.”