Grosse Pointe Farms weigh $4.6 million in budget cuts while also voting to authorize layoffs

Difficult decisions occurred in one of Metro Detroit's wealthiest suburbs as millions in a structural deficit have downgraded the Grosse Pointe school's bond rating.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – With consistent declining enrollment, a structural deficit, and a downgraded bond rating because it has been borrowing from its fund balance, the Grosse Pointe Public Schools is weighing dueling budgets, including teacher layoffs.

A vote is expected by the end of the month, but of the budgets the board has considered, the one which appears to have the most board support would cut $4.6 million.

It includes layoffs of five teachers at each high school, two fifth-grade teaching jobs, two K-4 teaching jobs, and central administration jobs like those in communications, with the potential for other administrators to see a pay reduction depending on whether the fund balance continues to decline.

“I just wanted to briefly encourage you to think about people over projects as you consider the budget in your final vote on June 20,” said a woman speaking on the podium. “And when I say people over projects, I mean like the people like the students in this district, the teachers in this district, and the counselors in this district.”

Faculty showed up to voice their anger over the proposed cuts as well as parents.

The meeting was contentious from the start, which has become a hallmark of those meetings where personalities and politics run like an undercurrent through all discussions.

“This year, I was notified that I am being reduced to appoint 916 after 17 years of teaching because of the compress special schedule,” said a teacher. “After 17 years, I will not be full-time.”

Donations from the Stem Foundation, tallying $600,000 for upgraded playground equipment and a new scoreboard, were unanimously accepted and were only done so after a pointed discussion about connections the non-profit has to board member Sean Cotton.

No matter what budget is adopted by month’s end, layoffs cannot be avoided, and the board voted to authorize layoffs.

“They eliminate the central office, and they’ll replace everyone aligned with their thinking, not the community, and then they target diversity, equity, inclusivity program and actively target the curriculum,” said a man.