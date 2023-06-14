DDOT bus driver charged with moving violation in crash that killed woman in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – The driver of a DDOT bus has been charged after a Grosse Pointe Park woman was struck and killed in Downtown Detroit.

Janice Bauer, 67, was struck by the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus at 7:30 a.m. on June 2 at the intersection of Congress and Griswold streets.

Police said Bauer was using a walker in the crosswalk when the DDOT bus turned left onto Griswold Street and struck her. Bauer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Geraldine Johnson, 59, of Detroit, was driving the bus. Johnson has been charged with one count of moving violation causing death.

“This case is tragic on every level. Janice Bauer lost her life. The alleged facts are that defendant, Geraldine Johnson, literally ran her over with the city bus she was driving and caused her death, " prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Johnson will be arraigned on Wednesday in 36th District Court after 10:30 a.m.

Detroit spokesman John Roach released the following statement on June 2 on behalf of DDOT and the mayor’s office:

“This morning there was a tragic incident involving one of our DDOT coaches. We have lost a member of the community and our deepest sympathies are with the family at this difficult time.

“Any time a DDOT coach is involved in a collision, the driver is immediately taken off the road and a full internal investigation is completed. Per FTA regulations, drug and alcohol testing of the driver also is performed.

“The accident investigation is being conducted by the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad and that report will be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor when it is completed.

“The city has also begun a full internal review as to whether the city has the proper internal and labor relations processes in place to prevent accidents involving the city’s bus operators. Mayor Duggan has directed Senior Advisor and Counsel Hassan Beydoun to thoroughly review the city’s practices and make recommendations as any steps that should be taken to prevent tragedies in the future.

“At this time, we know that the operator is a female employee with 26 years of service with DDOT, and we have no further comment at this time.”