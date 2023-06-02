Woman killed by DDOT bus while crossing street in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A woman has died after she was struck by a DDOT bus in Downtown Detroit.

The woman was struck by the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Congress and Griswold streets.

Police said the woman was using a walker in the crosswalk when the DDOT bus turned onto Griswold Street and struck her. Police will be reviewing security footage from the buildings in the area.

The woman has been identified, but police will not be releasing her identity until her family has been contacted.

The bus driver will not be allowed back behind the wheel of a bus until an internal investigation is completed. The driver will undergo drug and alcohol testing.

“Any time a DDOT coach is involved in a collision, the driver is immediately taken off the road and a full internal investigation is completed. Per FTA regulations, drug and alcohol testing of the driver also is performed,” Detroit spokesman John Roach said. “At this time, we know that the operator is a female employee with 26 years of service with DDOT, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Detroit spokesman John Roach released the following statement on behalf of DDOT and the mayor’s office:

“This morning there was a tragic incident involving one of our DDOT coaches. We have lost a member of the community and our deepest sympathies are with the family at this difficult time.

“Any time a DDOT coach is involved in a collision, the driver is immediately taken off the road and a full internal investigation is completed. Per FTA regulations, drug and alcohol testing of the driver also is performed.

“The accident investigation is being conducted by the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad and that report will be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor when it is completed.

“The city has also begun a full internal review as to whether the city has the proper internal and labor relations processes in place to prevent accidents involving the city’s bus operators. Mayor Duggan has directed Senior Advisor and Counsel Hassan Beydoun to thoroughly review the city’s practices and make recommendations as any steps that should be taken to prevent tragedies in the future.

“At this time, we know that the operator is a female employee with 26 years of service with DDOT, and we have no further comment at this time.”