Detroit parents face charges after 6-year-old finds gun, shoots infant half-brother in face

DETROIT – A Detroit couple are facing charges after a 6-year-old boy found a handgun inside their home and shot his infant half-brother in the face, officials said.

The shooting happened around 7:35 a.m. June 7 at a home in the 640 block of Tennessee Street on Detroit’s east side.

Prosecutors said the 6-year-old son of Lolita Morgan, 28, found an unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, striking an 11-month-old boy in the face and shoulder.

The infant was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His parents -- Morgan and Mandel Berryman, 50 -- have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Morgan is facing one count of second-degree child abuse and one count of possession of a pistol without a license.

Berryman is charged with second-degree child abuse, felon in possession of a firearm, and a felony firearm violation.

“Children and unsafely stored guns simply do not mix,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “I have been saying this repeatedly for eight years. We now have statewide legislation that directly addresses this issue that will go into effect next year. But now, right now, right this very minute, we can save the lives of children by just taking a few moments and putting your weapons out of any possible reach of children.”

Morgan and Berryman were arraigned Thursday afternoon, June 15, at 36th District Court.

They are both being held on $50,000 bond, cash/surety, and must wear GPS tethers, if released.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 5, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. July 12.