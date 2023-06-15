Detroit parents charged in non-fatal shooting of 11-month-old son

The 11-month-old boy has undergone several surgeries after being shot in the face and shoulder.

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lolita Morgan, 28, and Mandel Berryman, 50, with the non-fatal shooting of their 11-month-old son in Detroit.

The non-fatal shooting occurred Wednesday (June 7) at 7:35 p.m. in the 640 block of Tennessee Street when their 6-year-old son found an unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, hitting the 11-month-old in the face and neck.

The 11-month-old was taken to a Metro Detroit hospital for treatment.

Morgan has been charged with one count of second-degree child abuse and one count of possession of a pistol without a license.

Berryman has been charged with one count of second-degree child abuse, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of felony firearm.

“Children and unsafely stored guns simply do not mix,” said Worthy. “I have been saying this repeatedly for eight years. We now have statewide legislation that directly addresses this issue that will go into effect next year. But now, right now, right this very minute, we can save the lives of children by just taking a few moments and putting your weapons out of any possible reach of children. Please!”

The parents were arraigned Thursday (June 15) afternoon in 36 District Court and were given a $50,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.

The bond re-determination hearing is scheduled for June 20 at 9 a.m.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for July 5 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for July 12 at 8:45 a.m.