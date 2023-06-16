62º

NTSB report reveals new details in 2021 deadly plane crash that killed family of 3

Pilot David Compo was onboard with his wife and son

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The National Transportation Safety Board has concluded its investigation into a January 2021 plane crash, blaming the lack of pilot training and weather conditions.

Three people were killed in the crash that occurred Saturday (Jan. 2) in Lyon Township.

“The pilot was not instrument rated and was not trained to fly in the weather conditions that existed during the accident flight,” the NTSB report stated.

The pilot, David Compo, was onboard with his wife and son. All three died in the crash.

The plane crashed into a home. Everyone inside the house made it out unharmed.

The report found that the pilot’s failure to maintain proper airspeed resulted in the plane stalling before it crashed.

Compo was not instrument rated, meaning he lacked the training to fly in low-visibility weather conditions that existed the day of the crash.

An experienced pilot at a nearby hanger described the weather conditions as low ceiling, “Heavy clouds,” light mist, and rain.

The Oakland County family departed from Georgia earlier that day. They were supposed to land at Oakland Southwest Airport, about a half mile from the crash.

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

