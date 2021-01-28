NTSB report suggests pilot error in deadly Lyon Township plane crash

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the fatal plane crash in Lyon Township.

The small plane crashed into a Lyon Township home and had three people on board. They were identified as David Compo, his wife Michele and their son Dawson.

The family who lived in the home that the plane crashed into made it out safely.

“This has not been a good start to 2021, that’s for sure,” Danielle Mudzwova said.

Mudzwova said she’s still dealing with everything that happened. She lived in the home that the plane crashed into.

“It’s very hard to process,” Mudzwova said.

Her family’s home was on Dakota Drive near New Hudson and was destroyed in the crash on Jan. 2. Mudzwova said they have been staying with their friends since the crash.

“I heard a little bit about the report and it’s very heartbreaking. I kind of don’t even have the words to describe it. It was purely an accident,” Mudzwova said.

Parts of the report state that “There was no record that the pilot obtained a weather briefing or flight plan from Canton, Georgia to Michigan.” The report also said that the “Pilot was not instrument rated.”

That means he wasn’t legally certified to fly in the clouds, rain and fog during bad weather.

“It’s so heartbreaking that his whole family is gone from this accident,” Mudzwova said.

The Mudzwova is trying to start over again.

“The plan is to demolish it (the home) and rebuild. As of now we can’t imagine moving from our neighborhood. Our best friends are there. Our neighbors,” Mudzwova said.

Mudzwova said that she’s grateful that her family is alive. Their family pet, a cat, did die in the crash.

Mudzwova said she wants to thank everyone for the help they received after the crash.

