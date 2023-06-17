19-year-old man charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder in Clinton Township

A 19-year-old man from Detroit has been charged with armed robbery and assault with intent to murder in Clinton Township.

The incident occurred on Nov. 2, 2022, when Dante Richards and an unknown suspect approached the victim in the parking lot of her apartment and forced her into the backseat of her vehicle.

The men drove her to two ATMs and demanded she gets them money. Then they drove her to a side street in Detroit, shot her several times, and fled on foot.

The woman survived the shooting.

Richards was charged with armed robbery (Life felony), assault with intent to murder (Life felony), unlawful imprisonment (15-year felony), and three counts of felony firearm (Felony with a mandatory two years in prison).

“This brazen act of armed robbery coupled with the intent to take another human life is an outrage,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “We will not tolerate such acts of violence, where innocent lives are threatened and the sense of security shattered. We will fight tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.”

The 19-year-old was arraigned in 41B Clinton Township District Court, where a bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety, and the defendant is to have no contact with the victim.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Monday (June 26) at 1 p.m.