Southfield police want help finding missing 13-year-old believed to be in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Southfield Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old boy who is believed to be in Detroit.

Devin Montese Thomas was last seen at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16, in Southfield. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants, and black New Balance shoes.

He was seen leaving on a doorbell camera at 4:49 p.m. and was picked up by a silver Jeep with an unknown plate. Police said he is voluntarily missing and believed to be in Detroit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.