Suspect in custody after man walks into Eastpointe police station and says uncle was murdered

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A suspect is in custody after a man walked into the Eastpointe Police Department and said he believed his uncle had been murdered.

The man went to Eastpointe police at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16. He said he believed his uncle had been murdered in a home int he 16000 block of Stricker Avenue in Eastpointe.

When officers went to the home they noted signs of foul play. They identified a suspect at the home, interviewed the suspect, and took them into custody.

The victim has been identified as a 48-year-old man and is related to the suspect, according to police. The victim was found in the back of the home and had died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are expected to present the case to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

